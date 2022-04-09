MODEL HOME with amazing upgrades!! Refrigerator, washer, & dryer included!! This Denton plan features 2 owner's bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and measures 1,800 square feet. The kitchen has white cabinets with crown molding, granite counters, a tile backsplash, and stainless appliances including a gas range and refrigerator. The pocket office provides a perfect place for work or study at home, and adjacent to the dining area there is a welcoming, sun-lit sitting space. Enjoy the outdoors on the private rear patio. Both owner's baths have tiled, walk-in showers with bench seats and the owner's bedrooms have tray ceilings and huge walk-in closets. Beautiful and durable Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring covers the main living areas, and a beadboard drop zone at the garage entry offers convenient storage. Additional upgrades include designer light fixtures, upgraded trim, custom paint, and oak tread stairs. Ask about Smart Home features INCLUDED in this home! Visit today!
2 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $395,000
