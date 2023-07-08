This property for sale is a great opportunity for anyone looking for a home with a natural color palette and flexible living space. The kitchen is equipped with a center island and a nice backsplash. The master bedroom has a walk in closet, and the primary bathroom features a separate shower, double sinks, and good under sink storage. Other rooms offer flexible living space and the interior has been updated with fresh paint and partial flooring replacement. This is the perfect place for anyone looking for a comfortable home with plenty of features.