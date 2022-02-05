 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $432,000

This “better than new” Ashford plan features a spacious kitchen w/center island, granite counters and tile backsplash. Upgraded lighting, ceiling fans, custom blinds & window treatments w/low maintenance flooring in main areas. The Dining area flows into the Great Room with an 11' ceiling. The Private Owner’s Suite, located at the rear of the home, is complete with an upgraded Luxury Spa-like bath with walk-in tiled shower, dual separate vanities and TWO walk-in closets! Extended SUNROOM allows for lots of great natural light and direct access to the screened LANAI where you can relax with your favorite beverage. Two-car Garage w/ Epoxy-coated floors has light attic STORAGE above. HOA includes lawn maintenance, irrigation system, internet, cable and security. Amenities include outdoor pool, indoor lap pool, tennis courts, pickleball courts, hot tub, pool table, walking trails and workout facility. Check out the VIRTUAL TOUR! Have your dream home NOW - without having to wait to build!

