2 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $435,000

***$6000 Seller's Credit*** Looking for a new build but don't want to wait... I have the perfect like new home for you! This stunning 2 bedroom/ 2 bath in the desirable community of Cresswind is a must see. This move-in ready home has an open floor plan, granite countertops, fireplace, screened back patio, laundry room and window blinds throughout the home. The owner's suite provides spacious his & her walk-in closets and a large frameless glass shower. The community clubhouse has many amenities (indoor pool, outdoor pool, tennis, picnic area, fitness center and much more) for the residents to enjoy. HOA fee includes all amenities along w/lawn & landscape maintenance, irrigation water, security system/monitoring, basic cable/internet & community garden. There is also a $5000 seller's credit that can be used to buydown the rate or use toward closing cost.