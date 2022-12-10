***$6000 Seller's Credit*** Looking for a new build but don't want to wait... I have the perfect like new home for you! This stunning 2 bedroom/ 2 bath in the desirable community of Cresswind is a must see. This move-in ready home has an open floor plan, granite countertops, fireplace, screened back patio, laundry room and window blinds throughout the home. The owner's suite provides spacious his & her walk-in closets and a large frameless glass shower. The community clubhouse has many amenities (indoor pool, outdoor pool, tennis, picnic area, fitness center and much more) for the residents to enjoy. HOA fee includes all amenities along w/lawn & landscape maintenance, irrigation water, security system/monitoring, basic cable/internet & community garden. There is also a $5000 seller's credit that can be used to buydown the rate or use toward closing cost.
2 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $435,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
CONCORD – The Cabarrus County Board of Education began a new session earlier this week by swearing–in three members, electing Board leadership…
CONCORD — It is definitely looking a lot like Christmas down Union Street.
Unexpected friendships can be the best ones. And sometimes you find them in the most unlikely places, even in public service. Carolyn Carpente…
CONCORD – The second annual CabCo Classic ended with a crescendo Saturday night.
We’re going to jump around with the Friday Five today including a long-running can-a-thon, a long-awaited road project and 24 years of grillin…
Kirstie Alley, who won an Emmy for her role on "Cheers" and starred in films including "Look Who's Talking," died Monday of cancer.
KANNAPOLIS — A shooting off South Little Texas Road left one person dead Wednesday afternoon.
CONCORD — For the past 41 years, Londa Strong served Cabarrus County’s Active Living and Parks department in various capacities. From part-tim…
The FBI has joined the investigation into a power outage in North Carolina's Moore County that authorities said Sunday was caused intentionally.
One person was on board, identified by witnesses as a 95-year-old man from Florida. No injuries were reported.