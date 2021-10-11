2 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $446,990

Entertainers laud the Laurel for its large, centrally located Kitchen. The wide island overlooks the Great Room that opens out to the Lanai with windows across the back of the home to maximize flow. The Kitchen also gives the chef in your family lots of space to work with and house their tools of the trade with ample countertop area, cabinetry and a walk-in pantry. The secondary Bedroom and Bath located at the front of the Laurel offer privacy from the Owners Suite which is comfortably tucked off the Great Room in the rear. Owner's Suite highlights include a coffered ceiling and split vanities in the Owners Bath. Home Owners also appreciate the space and location of the Laundry located off the Garage entry. You can personalize this home with structural options that include nine different exterior choices, ability to convert the Den to a 3rd Bedroom, a Sunroom, Bonus Room loft space (finished or unfinished), several options to screen the Lanai, and if you're looking for more stow space, add light Attic storage and/or extend the Garage. To learn about all the ways you can have this home built around you, contact a Cresswind Charlotte New Home Consultant.