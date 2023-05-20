Gorgeous 2BR/2BA perfect for anyone who values comfort, luxury, and convenience. As soon as you enter the home through the spacious foyer you'll be greeted by the Great Room with 11 ft ceilings and hardwood floors throughout the common living areas. The kitchen features beautiful white cabinetry, quartz counters, large island, gas range and stainless steel appliances. The Primary suite is a luxurious retreat with a tray ceiling and En-suite bath featuring a tiled walk in shower, frameless glass surround, double vanity with quartz tops, and more! The lot offers privacy with no home directly behind and has an extended deck for entertaining. HOA fee includes all the activities at the amenity center with indoor/outdoor pools, fitness center, pickleball, tennis, more, along w/lawn & landscape maintenance, irrigation water, security system/monitoring, basic cable/internet & community garden.