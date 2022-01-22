 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $450,000

Don't miss this opportunity to enjoy the ideal adult 55+ lifestyle...Cresswind community has amenities galore!!! Covered porch. Entry w/hardwood flooring that extends throughout the home. You'll immediately notice the custom blinds installed by the owner-huge added value! Kitchen offers island, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, gas range, built-in microwave, subway tile backsplash & eat-in breakfast area. Dining area is open to the family room w/lighted ceiling fan & windows that allow tons of natural light. Walk out to the EZE Breeze room overlooking the back yard...ideal for relaxing or entertaining friends & family. Master Suite has tray ceiling, lighted ceiling fan, his/her walk-in closets, bath with his/her vanities & walk-in tiled/glass shower. Other features include laundry with storage cabinets, 2 car garage with premium coated floor, unfinished/plumbed bonus room, epoxy over front walkway & porch. World class Amenities - see video!

