2 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $479,600

A favorite feature of this Best Design award-winner is the kitchen-rear layout. For those who love to host, this layout has great flexibility with Kitchen access that easily serves guests indoors and out on the Lanai, and provides loads of set-up and storage area with ample countertops, cabinetry, an island and pantry. The Dogwoods welcoming feel is furthered by the open, Great Room concept and generous window placements to bring in natural light. If you do want some private space for a home office or hobby room, the Den at the front of the home delivers. The Owners Suite and secondary Bedroom are separated for privacy, and the Laundry is convenient to the Owners Suite. Owner's Suite highlights include a coffered ceiling, large walk-in closet and separate vanities in the Bath. You can personalize this home with structural options that include nine different exterior choices, a Sunroom, Bonus Room loft space (finished or unfinished), several options to screen the Lanai, four unique Owners Bath configurations, and if you're looking for more stow space, add light Attic storage and/or extend the Garage. To learn about all the ways you can have this home built around you, contact a Cresswind Charlotte New Home Consultant.