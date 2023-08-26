Have you ever dreamed of having an elevator open directly into your condo? Look no further! These unique condos offer urban architecture with single story design that create large living and kitchen areas, perfect for entertaining. This unit also features a covered terrace for additional living space, 10' ceilings, modern finishes, contemporary kitchen, stainless appliances, and quartz countertops. Just two blocks from the heart of NoDa and only four blocks from the light rail!