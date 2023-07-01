Ask your Sales Consultant about Limited Time, Special Incentives for To-Be-Built Homes and Quick Move in Homes! Griffith Lakes is a spectacular new, low-maintenance community situated on almost 400 pristine acres inside of 485. The community clubhouse is projected for completion in 2025 and will feature a stunning clubhouse, fitness center, outdoor pool, pickle ball courts, tennis court, bocce ball, grilling & firepit areas. You will love everything about this home including the convenience of single level living. 10' ceilings and 8' doors throughout including upgrade trim package. The open-concept kitchen flows effortlessly into the casual dining area and great room w/fireplace, making this floor plan ideal for entertaining. A main floor office provides the space to work from home. Spacious Primary bedroom boasts a tray ceiling, lavish bath and large walk-in closet. Enjoy the covered outdoor patio. 2 additional bedrooms are on a private hallway and share a hall bath.