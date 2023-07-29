Unique, Modern 4 Story Townhome with Amazing Roof Top Terrace & Views of Downtown Charlotte. Urban Hive West End is located just minutes from Gold Line Stop & Growing Five Points Corridor which includes Shopping, Restaurants & Activities. Open Concept Layout includes Large Upgraded Kitchen, Dining Area & Living Room with Balcony. Kitchen includes SS Appliances, Gas Range, European Style Cabinets & Quartz Countertops. Home Features lots of Natural Light Thru-Out & Pre-Finished Wood Floors in Main Living Areas. Main Level also has Home Office Area with Desk & Window Overlooking Backyard. Upper Level boasts Spacious Primary Bedroom & Secondary Bedroom with Upgraded Full Bathrooms. Primary Bathroom includes Large Tile Shower, Dual Sink Vanity & Walk-In Closet. Roof Top Terrace has Multiple Areas for Seating & Dining & is Wired for an Outdoor TV & Entertainment. Tandem Garage is Oversized & has lots of Storage & Room for Home Gym. Outdoor Patio Area in the Backyard is Private & Wooded.