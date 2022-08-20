2 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $725,000

55+ community with wonderful amenities and convenient to I-485 and shopping. Highly sought-after neighborhood that features gorgeous, better-than-new LAUREL PLAN w/all the extras already done for you + MORE! All the kinks worked out. Gourmet kitchen features lots of drawers, counter space, coffee cache, induction cooktop, double wall ovens (one being café style), under counter lighting, custom pantry w/loads of shelving. Laundry includes cabinetry, utility tub. Added additional features include extended garage w/storage RM, Epoxied flooring at Garage, Lanai & Front Porch, foam sprayed attic storage; built-in closet systems, plantation shutters; double sliding glass doors open to covered & enclosed Lanai w/ vinyl windows and roll-down shades; paver patio w/outdoor kit area and gas fire pit. Staycation and amenities here for all interests. It’s a show piece to see and enjoy year-round!