** Penthouse ** 900 Building ** Wonderful layout ** Spacious Formals ** Lovely sunroom with winter views of downtown ** Den w/built-ins or could be 3rd bedroom ** New range & cabinet fronts ** Excellent storage ** Walk-in closets ** Convenient Interior storage room. Please see agent remarks regarding approved assessment.
2 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $725,000
