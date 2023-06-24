LIKE NEW 3 bedroom 2.5 bath semi-attached townhome. Located in China Grove on a dead-end street for added privacy. Enter to find an open floor plan with LVP tile on the entire main level. The abundance of natural light is a welcome sight to accentuate the beauty and function of this home. Nicely appointed kitchen includes granite countertops and a pantry in the breakfast area. All bedrooms are located upstairs and the large primary suite with ceiling fan will support a king-sized bed. Call today to schedule your personal showing on this unique rental opportunity. No pets please.
2 Bedroom Home in China Grove - $1,599
Related to this story
Most Popular
PRO BASKETBALL: Former Concord and Cox Mill star Leaky Black inks two-way deal with hometown Hornets
North Carolina just keeps on calling Leaky Black’s name.
Much of the Friday Five has been dedicated to new buildings and businesses but today we're are going to talk about old stuff.
For most of Brian Echevarria’s life, he had never thought too much about politics. Besides being a dedicated voter, he never campaigned for ca…
Concord received some national exposure as it was highlighted as part of Fortune’s newly-released list of the “50 Best Places to Live for Families.”
KANNAPOLIS — Heavy rain and run-off is creating flooding issues, according to the city of Kannapolis