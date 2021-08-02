Perfect for first time home buyers or investors. The lovely and quaint town of china grove is close enough to Charlotte for a reasonable commute but far enough to experience quiet country living. This charmer is only 3 minutes from I-85 and has updated granite counter tops! Concord and Salisbury are close enough to offer more robust options for dining and shopping. With room for 4-5 cars in the driveway and an epic fenced in backyard, invite your friends over for a southern cookout before the summer is over! (Showings not available until 8/5/21)
2 Bedroom Home in China Grove - $155,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Ball Corporation, an aluminum packaging company, will invest $383 millions in the Red Bull and Rauch hub, bringing in about 200 more jobs to the project.
- Updated
The reaction to the Cabarrus County Board of Education's decision to make masks optional to begin the 2021-22 school year was mixed.
- Updated
The Concord Police announced that two teens, an 18 and 19-year-old, died in a crash on Concord Parkway South Monday. Police suspect heavy rain caused the crash.
- Updated
The Cabarrus County Board of Education voted 5-2 Monday at a Special Called Meeting to make mask wearing optional on campuses starting this academic year in CCS.
Great opportunity! Excellent location-just minutes from the Cannon Ballers stadium, the Research Center, and the newly revamped downtown Kanna…
I’ve heard from a lot of you and as you see the Friday Five is still here. Now let’s dive into a few new tidbits.
THIS HOME WILL BE SHOWCASED ON A FUTURE EPISODE OF HGTV "HOUSE HUNTERS"!! WOW.. This estate home literally has it all and sits on over 1 acre …
- Updated
RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper announced in a news conference Thursday that state government cabinet agencies will now be required to verify if the…
- Updated
CONCORD — Municipal and Cabarrus County real estate and personal property tax bills were mailed Friday, and officials are reminding property o…
- Updated
The City will provide three parcels of property to Right Field Development, LLC as an investment incentive. The land has an appraised value of $1,668,442.