Sooo much wonderful space inside & out to love at this Enochville/China Grove move in ready starter home! South Rowan schools. Huge family room! Previous front porch was finished for a nursery & later a home office (95 unpermitted SF). Lovely oversized, eat-in kitchen. Awesome covered side porch & huge wrap around front deck! Screened porch off utility room overlooking above-ground, salt water, EZ low maintenance, low cost pool. So many spaces great for gatherings & get togethers in any season! Lots of outdoor spaces are perfect for those who love to unwind outside. And wouldn’t you love working in the oversized detached powered garage as a workshop or crafting wonderland, with parking on one side too! There’s an additional enclosed shed extension for extra storage and equipment. Home priced for an “as is” sale so that you can build immediate equity with a few simple upgrades & finishing touches! Come see this home & make it yours today! Don’t miss this one! Interior photos coming soon
2 Bedroom Home in China Grove - $190,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A former firefighter and paramedic faces misdemeanor drug charges stemming from a domestic incident, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Johns, one of the winningest coaches in county history, hanging up the headsets
- Updated
MOUNT PLEASANT – The dean of Cabarrus County football coaches is calling it a career.
- Updated
Three men charged in attempted robbery and shooting at the Mt. Pleasant Sporting Goods & Pawn.
- Updated
Former Concord Deputy Police Chief Betty Stocks takes majority vote Tuesday evening for the Council District 3 seat, following Council member Ella Mae Small's decision not to pursue re-election.
- Updated
The race for the Harrisburg mayoral seat is led by political newcomer Jennifer Teague.
- Updated
Results from first-round playoff games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County:
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Spiders dominate on both sides of ball to pick up first playoff win since 2015
CONCORD – Talk about picking yourself up off the deck.
- Updated
"We have dreamed of the day we would have a facility to manage all of our operations, our logistics, our training, our crew growth, our wellness all under one roof. We have waited patiently for the perfect site and we have it," Deputy Chief of Administration Justin Brine.
MAIDEN – Mount Pleasant’s 2021 season – along with 23 years of football greatness – ended in the foothills of North Carolina on a chilly Frida…
- Updated
Mayor Darrell Hinnant was elected to a third term leading Kannapolis.