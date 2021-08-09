This cozy brick ranch, just over the city line in Rowan county (comes with your very own chicken coup!), sits on a large, beautiful level lot with full open basement that walks out to back patio. It welcomes your TLC to make it your own! The main floor displays some of it's originality with a separate living and family room off the entry hallway, 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. The dining room, just off the kitchen, opens to the family room for easy entertaining. Open basement comes with it's own fireplace/woodstove, 2nd kitchen with oven and refrigerator. Hot tub does not convey. SOLD AS IS. Near I-85 with quick access to Salisbury, Concord and Mooresville.
2 Bedroom Home in China Grove - $239,900
UPDATE AND CORRECTION - No. 2. Wendy's and Chipotle are coming the Afton Commons on Kannapolis Parkway. It is not at the Smithfield's Chicken …
And at the end, they cheered.
Gov. Roy Cooper offers a statewide COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m.
Come make this one owner, charming 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome your own. Conveniently located close to everything Concord and Harrisburg ha…
Although many qualified candidates applied, the board felt that Dr. Kopicki’s experience, leadership, and dedication to students and staff would best serve CCS students, employees, and the community for years to come.
STOKESDALE – The parents of Teresa Tysinger Williams want answers from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and the Rockingham County Emergency Services Department about why their daughter was overlooked at a June 14 car accident site, then discovered dead in the wrecked car’s passenger’s seat nine hours later at a Reidsville towing company lot.
El Puente Hispano Board of Directors responded to CCS Board member Tim Furr's comments blaming the rise in COVID-19 cases on "illegal aliens", stating they cause misinformation and division.
3 bedroom, 2 bath doublewide located on a little over an acre (1.03) in Rowan County. This home offers a split bedroom floor plan, spacious ki…
CONCORD — Barber-Scotia College is, at a minimum, eight years away from accreditation, despite public comments from college officials stating …
CONCORD – It seems one of Cabarrus County’s favorite sons has finally found his way home.