2 Bedroom Home in China Grove - $239,900

This cozy brick ranch, just over the city line in Rowan county (comes with your very own chicken coup!), sits on a large, beautiful level lot with full open basement that walks out to back patio. It welcomes your TLC to make it your own! The main floor displays some of it's originality with a separate living and family room off the entry hallway, 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. The dining room, just off the kitchen, opens to the family room for easy entertaining. Open basement comes with it's own fireplace/woodstove, 2nd kitchen with oven and refrigerator. Hot tub does not convey. SOLD AS IS. Near I-85 with quick access to Salisbury, Concord and Mooresville.