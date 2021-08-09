 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in China Grove - $239,900

2 Bedroom Home in China Grove - $239,900

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in China Grove - $239,900

This cozy brick ranch, just over the city line in Rowan county (comes with your very own chicken coup!), sits on a large, beautiful level lot with full open basement that walks out to back patio. It welcomes your TLC to make it your own! The main floor displays some of it's originality with a separate living and family room off the entry hallway, 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. The dining room, just off the kitchen, opens to the family room for easy entertaining. Open basement comes with it's own fireplace/woodstove, 2nd kitchen with oven and refrigerator. Hot tub does not convey. SOLD AS IS. Near I-85 with quick access to Salisbury, Concord and Mooresville.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $243,000

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $243,000

Come make this one owner, charming 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome your own. Conveniently located close to everything Concord and Harrisburg ha…

3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $96,900

3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $96,900

  • Updated

3 bedroom, 2 bath doublewide located on a little over an acre (1.03) in Rowan County. This home offers a split bedroom floor plan, spacious ki…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts