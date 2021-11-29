 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Concord - $125,000

  • Updated
Warm and cozy ranch home in Kannapolis, just in time for winter! Updated bathroom, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Roof and A/C replaced 2017. Fenced backyard and NO HOA. This home is ready for you to come and make it your own!

