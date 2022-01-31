 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Concord - $155,000

Check out this charming 2 bed 1 bath house just minutes from downtown Concord. This Property is being sold AS IS. Includes a carport and a nice backyard.

