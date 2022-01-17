2 Bedroom Home in Concord - $175,000

Welcome to your new home in the highly sought after Fryling Place neighborhood! This adorable one story has been impeccably maintained by its owners and offers so much comfort and charm. Historic downtown Concord shopping, entertainment and dining is just a 5 minutes drive up the road. All appliances and window treatments will convey with the property for the buyers convenience. The new fencing in the back yard gives the lot a nice privacy area and the large driveway allows for multiple vehicle parking. Come view 59 Dove Avenue today, this one won't last long!