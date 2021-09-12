 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Concord - $180,000

2 Bedroom Home in Concord - $180,000

2 Bedroom Home in Concord - $180,000

Charming 2 bedroom 2 bath bungalow for sale by owner. Totally upgraded kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. New light fixtures all over home. Upgraded bathrooms with new tile and quartz vinyl floor throughout home. Stocked with brand new washer and dryer. Fresh paint throughout home. New roof and gutters Home drainage system installed Just minutes away from highway 485

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts