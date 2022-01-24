 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Concord - $180,000

2 Bedroom Home in Concord - $180,000

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Concord - $180,000

What's new? Roof, flooring, paint, light fixtures, countertops, sinks, primary bath all new, dishwasher, insulation underneath, vapor barrier, ceilings and front door. Water heater 2018. Gutters were just installed and seams will be sealed when the snow finishes melting.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts