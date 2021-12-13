2 Bedroom Home in Concord - $185,000

Cozy two bedroom and one bath cottage. NEW roof, NEW Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring, NEW gas pack, NEW kitchen cabinets, NEW granite countertops, NEW bathroom vanity and toilet, NEW faucets, NEW lighting inside and out, NEW stainless steel appliances and NEW gutters. Nice large living room with picture window. Spacious kitchen with lots of counter top space and tons of storage in the new cabinets. This home is ready for its new owner. New electric panel. Survey in attachments-the property does cross the bridge over the creek in the back. Seller is related to the list agent.