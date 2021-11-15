2 Bedroom Home in Concord - $200,000

Adorable ranch home with unfinished basement on half acre in Concord! The beautiful mature trees on this property give you that perfect country setting. Massive newly stained back deck est 436 sqft overlooking the back yard is the perfect spot for entertaining at your next backyard BBQ! Inside still holds a lot of the beautiful original details like the original wood flooring, baseboards, molding, and wood work. Open concept kitchen and dining with built in cabinets gives tons of room for storage! Separate room off the kitchen could be used as a home office, craft area, or homework station. Basement also offers potential for extra storage. Updates in 2020 included new gutters, gutter guards, french drain, sump pump, 2" wood blinds, water pressure tank, added insulation under floor joist & attic. This home also has a working whole house generator which was serviced in 2020 as well. Schedule your showing today!