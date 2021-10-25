2 Bedroom Home in Concord - $205,000

!!! Renovated 2 bedroom, 2 full bath home located close to Concord Parkway & Poplar Tent Rd !!! BEAUTIFUL Kitchen w/ new cabinets and under cabinet lighting, Farmhouse Sink & Granite Countertops / New LVP flooring / Master bathroom has Bluetooth Speaker installed in exhaust fan/light / New maintenance free vinyl siding, energy efficient windows, gutters & downspouts / Home has Preventive termite treatment in place / Architectural shingled roof / HUGE Screen Porch with volume ceilings overlooking private treed backyard - Storage building as is / Gas heat & Central Air / Absolutely a wonderful like new home in the Northwest Cabarrus School District which is a STEM school / Neighborhood is Lauringood Park / CONFIRMED APPOINTMENT REQUIRED - OWNER WILL REMOTELY DISARM AFTER CONFIRMING YOUR APPOINTMENT.