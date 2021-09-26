2 Bedroom Home in Concord - $225,000

EASY LIVING at STONEBRIDGE! NO exterior maintenance. **END UNIT - lots of light!** Primary bedroom/full bathroom on main level. Freshly painted (ceilings too!) and professionally cleaned - ready to move it. Spacious kitchen comes with appliances. Loft and upstairs bedroom/ bathroom provides privacy for other members of the household. Patio is a blank slate for your touches- room for seating and a grill. Super location - neighborhood has access to Concord greenway! Close to the hospital, shopping, and Historic downtown Concord. Reasonable HOA dues. You'll fall in love with this!