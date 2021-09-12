2 Bedroom Home in Concord - $274,900

Beautiful 1930's home just off of Union Street South in Downtown Concord. All bedrooms are on the main level. A second level rec room could be used as a guest bedroom. Warm, wooden family room with woodstove. Enclosed glass porch looks out to custom landscaping in the front and a private paver patio in the back. Open porch above the 2-car garage and another porch on the front. Cedar lined closets, crown molding and a privacy fence. Minutes from Downtown Concord shops, bars, restaurants, wineries breweries, neighborhood swim club, parks and more!