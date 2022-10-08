2 Bedroom Home in Concord - $335,000

2 BR 2.5 BA full brick townhome w/2 car garage. Less than 3 years old! Welcoming front porch perfect for rocking chairs & ferns. Large windows in front & back allow the natural light to shine through. Custom shades throughout. Site finished hardwoods w/warm Provincial stain on main floor, stairs, upstairs inc. bedrooms. Fresh paint in bedrooms/LR. A kitchen meant for entertaining w/granite countertops, kitchen island w/pendant lighting & bar seating, white gourmet kitchen cabinetry, SS gas range w/SS hood vent. Large walk-in kitchen pantry. 2-piece crown, 7in baseboards, custom built fireplace in LR w/slate tile surrounds. Ceiling fans in BRs & LR. Marbled gray ceramic tile in all baths. Top to bottom subway tiled master shower w/glass enclosure. Brushed nickel Delta faucets throughout. Large private courtyard w/paver hardscape & planting beds for outdoor cookouts & get togethers. Walking distance from restaurants, shops, park, play fields, fitness. This Afton Village home won't last!