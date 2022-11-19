 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Concord - $425,000

Come see this charming bungalow style home conveniently located to shopping, dining and 85 access! This home features an office/flex room, a large great room with a dining area and large kitchen. The primary bedroom has an ensuite and walk in closet. Outside enjoy the back yard from the screened-in porch, paver patio and fire pit! See the Matterport tour for a full walkthrough!

