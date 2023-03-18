Must see ranch in the 55+ Community of the Courtyards at Poplar Tent! Great curb appeal w/ covered entry way & fenced in yard! Sought after one story living w/ open floor plan & gleaming wood floors! Spacious great room w/ tray ceiling & tons of natural light. Formal dining area is perfect for hosting gatherings. Kitchen w/ granite counter tops, center island, stainless steel appliances & pantry. Elegant owner's retreat w/ tray ceiling, walk in closet & french doors that lead to the back patio. En-suite bath w/ dual vanity & tile shower. Spacious secondary bedroom & laundry & complete the main floor! Peaceful & private backyard w/ large covered patio & fenced in yard. Backyard is perfect for grilling & entertaining! HOA includes lawn care! Community features include pool, club house, and walking trails. Great Concord location, close to restaurants, shopping & golf courses. Minutes to Concord Mills & Concord Mills. Easy access to I-85!