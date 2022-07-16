 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Concord - $554,900

Welcome Home to Active Adults. We are delighted to announce our newest 55+ Low Maintenance Community - Cumberland. Featuring a future Clubhouse, Pickleball Court, Dog Park & Serene Walking Trails. Model home is under construction with a Fall Opening. This available Banner Elk Ranch is an Open floorplan that lives large. Great for entertaining or everyday living. 2 BR, 2 Baths, Covered Porch, Fenced Yard & 2-Car Garage. Lots of additional designer upgrades included.

