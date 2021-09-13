2 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $155,000

BACK ON THE MARKET DUE TO BUYER'S FINANCING. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Incredible opportunity in Harrisburg Town Center. 2nd level condo with 2 bedrooms/1bath. Features laminate flooring and brand new carpet. Enjoy relaxing on the covered porch. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, and all Harrisburg Town Center has to offer. Easy access to I-485, the University area, Charlotte light rail and much more.