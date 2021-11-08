2 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $449,900

 Skip to main content
Welcome Home. This home is in one of Harrisburg's finest Active Adult Communities. All Brick, Beautiful Granite countertops in the kitchen, Lots of countertop space, Open floor plan, Wood flooring throughout. Extended Shower in the Primary Bedroom room. Unwind and relax in the back oversized screened patio. Office that has the space of a possible 3rd bedroom if needed. Conveniently located, Walkable to Harrisburg's shops. Hurry. Send offers to: https://my.brokermint.com/offers/a145c7a655/new

