Step into this gorgeous and like new 2Br/2Ba Patio Home nestled on a quiet cul de sac lot in the Addison Park Neighborhood. Relax in your spacious Living Room that features wood floors, gas fireplace w/built in bookcase, & decorative ceiling fan. Entertain in your fabulous kitchen w/a large center island, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, & built in microwave & oven. Indulge in your Large Primary Bedroom & En-suite featuring zero entry stand up shower, large double sink vanity, tile floors & oversized walk in closet that connects directly to a large laundry room w/utility sink. Guest Room has direct access to full bath. Beautiful Office/Flex Room w/Glass French Pocket Doors for extra privacy. Settle in to the cozy Sunroom w/Glass French Doors, tons of windows w/roller shades to allow for lots of natural light or privacy when needed. Separate door allows for direct access to the primary bedroom and outside to the fenced in back yard. Monthly HOA Dues include Lawn Maintenance.