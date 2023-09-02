Spacious 2 bed, 1 bath unit in downtown Huntersville. Available now! Unit includes refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, electric range, and washer/dryer hookups (closet). $1,200/mo base rent. Additional $35/mo for water/sewer. Pets conditional with applicable fees. Optional storage unit (based on availability). Lawncare included.
2 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $1,200
