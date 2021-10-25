2 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $200,000

Great location in Huntersville. Move in ready home. It has large eat in kitchen with pantry and office/storage room off of it. The tax site has it as a 3 bed 1 bath. When sellers bought it in 2000 it was a 2 bed 2 bath home. The seller has never lived in home and had a home inspection done. They are fixing all of the crawl space issues and sharing inspection report findings or do an allowance. It would make a great rental property or starter home. The buyers agent submitted offer during coming soon and never saw the home.