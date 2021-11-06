VACANT! Welcome home to your precious house on the corner in the highly sought after community of Vermillion. Just a short walk from the center of the neighborhood's own restaurant, Harvey's, this charming home is well-appointed and move-in ready. The main level has a spacious open floor plan. On this level, a living, dining, and gorgeous kitchen area, as well as a powder room. From the living room, there is access to the private, fenced patio. On the second level, you will find two very spacious bedrooms, with plenty of closet space. Additionally, there is a large shared bathroom, and a second-floor laundry area. This gem is move-in ready, and you are sure to love it! Stop by today, and don't miss a chance to call it your own!
2 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $289,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A former firefighter and paramedic faces misdemeanor drug charges stemming from a domestic incident, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Johns, one of the winningest coaches in county history, hanging up the headsets
- Updated
MOUNT PLEASANT – The dean of Cabarrus County football coaches is calling it a career.
- Updated
Former Concord Deputy Police Chief Betty Stocks takes majority vote Tuesday evening for the Council District 3 seat, following Council member Ella Mae Small's decision not to pursue re-election.
- Updated
The race for the Harrisburg mayoral seat is led by political newcomer Jennifer Teague.
- Updated
Three men charged in attempted robbery and shooting at the Mt. Pleasant Sporting Goods & Pawn.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: A.L. Brown crushes Concord to capture seventh straight Bell Game, make series history
KANNAPOLIS – What promised to be Concord’s best shot in years of taking back the coveted Victory Bell from A.L. Brown turned into the most lop…
- Updated
CONCORD — All proceeds from Fall Festival activities at Almond Farm, LLC, this weekend will be donated to the family of Zacharay “Rudy” Brown …
- Updated
Question 1: Why do you want to run for this local position?
- Updated
Mayor Darrell Hinnant was elected to a third term leading Kannapolis.
- Updated
The Concord Police Department is currently investigating a homicide which occurred at the Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill located at 7731 Gate…