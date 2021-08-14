2 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $294,000

Incredible opportunity to own a meticulously maintained townhome in one of Hunterville's hottest neighborhoods, Vermillion! The main level boasts hardwoods and an open concept living room, kitchen, dining area, walk-in pantry and half bath. The beautiful kitchen features 42" cabinets, a large island, granite countertops and ss appliances. Upstairs find the lux primary suite with a great walk-in closet, tile to the ceiling surround shower, and dual sinks along with the laundry and secondary bedroom with private full bath. The lower level features a great multi-purpose recreation space along with the attached 1 car garage. Vermillion features two restaurants, an outdoor pool, playground and walking trails!