Vermillion is the hottest location in Huntersville, and this beautiful 3-story townhome WILL move quickly! The lower level of this Trenton plan features an amazing dream space, great for a rec room or huge in-home office. Upstairs is your main floor with the front door and a relaxing, covered front porch. Inside, the large kitchen island is the heart of the home, putting you at the center of the action. The top floor highlight is your owner’s suite with oversized shower and walk-in closet. The secondary en suite is almost as large as the owner’s suite. The laundry is in the hall with easy access to both upstairs bedrooms. Vermillion Hill Street is part of the Vermillion community with access to great amenities like the community pool and walking paths. Uptown Charlotte and Lake Norman are nearby for recreational and entertainment options. Special financing with the preferred lenders plus closing cost incentives when financing the home with one of the preferred lenders.