This immaculate townhome, ideally situated at the end of a cul-de-sac with privacy all around is ready for it's new owners! Recently renovated with quartz countertops in the kitchen, hardwood floors through the main level, with fresh paint and attention to every detail, you won't be disappointed here! With a full basement that features a large entertainment room and full bathroom with a den that is being used as a office, and steps out onto a patio that backs up to nature. Upstairs you'll find a luxurious owner's suite, along with two more bedrooms and another full bathroom on the upper floor. In the main living area you have a gourmet kitchen, formal dining room, breakfast nook, and all of it overlooking nature, entertaining here is a breeze!
2 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $462,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The City of Concord held a groundbreaking ceremony with Cabarrus County and LMG for the $70 million dollar development project that was approved last year.
- Updated
Masks are currently optional to start the year in Cabarrus County Schools, but there will be further discussion on the matter at a meeting Monday, Aug. 16.
Johnson C. Smith football player from Statesville landed a Bojangles endorsement. He joins UNC, Clemson athletes lending names to chain.
- Updated
A Statesville native and redshirt freshman receiver at Johnson C. Smith University has become the first athlete from an HBCU to ink an endorsement deal with Bojangles.
- Updated
MILLINGTON, Tenn. — A Concord native was recently promoted in rank to captain while serving at Naval Air Systems Command.
- Updated
“It’s been a long time coming,” Kannapolis City Schools Superintendent Kevin Garay said. “We’re excited. We appreciate the work of HR and Finance and working together to kind of hammer out a proposal.”
This is one of my favorite times of year. School is getting ready to start. Football season starts next week. And baseball season is still goi…
- Updated
For almost 40 years I was the public health director of Cabarrus County. Throughout all those years, I was proud that our county was considere…
- Updated
“We’re excited about this new phase,” Legg said, “we’re excited about this new part of the project.”
- Updated
And at the end, they cheered.
- Updated
Get rid of your bird feeders, advise wildlife experts, who say that's one way to keep birds safe from a new disease.