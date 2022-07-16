Move in Ready Home in SOLD out 55+ EPCON community, The Courtyard at Eastfield Farms!!! Must see this luxury Portico Ranch on a beautifully wooded homesite in highly desirable Huntersville location! The open concept 1880 sq.ft home has 2bdr/2ba and additional Den and Sitting Room off Owners Suite. Upgrades include completely Private Courtyard upgraded w/River Rock/Pavers and Pet Turf/Gourmet Kitchen w/upgraded appliances/Stacked Stone Floating Fireplace/Surround Sound Speaker System including Courtyard w/ WIFI whole house/Grill and Fire Pit Gas Lines/Universal Access w/ upgraded zero threshold shower. In addition homeowners will enjoy private amenities, including the grand clubhouse, fitness center, saltwater swimming pool and sun deck. Epcon provides the allure of low maintenance living along with uniquely designed floor plans surrounding their signature private garden courtyards. $3000 Lender Incentive.
2 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $642,645
