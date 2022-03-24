 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $1,200

Very spacious home with beautiful front covered front porch. Enter into a gracious sized living room with two private bedrooms with ample space! Full oversized bathroom with shower/tub. Laundry hookups available. Kitchen is absolutely huge with lots of cabinets! Plenty of space for a table in this to dream of kitchen! Large deck with built-in seating perfect for entertaining! Outbuilding allows for additional storage area out back. Perfect location to downtown Kannapolis, this home won't last long! Apply today!

