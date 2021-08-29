PRICE IMPROVEMENT! Charming 2 Bed 1 Bath house with updated kitchen and bath. Come and see the rocking chair front porch that invites you into a cozy family room. Open kitchen boasts a wonderful space for entertaining. Great fenced back yard and storage building for all your outdoor needs.
2 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $159,900
