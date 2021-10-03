 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $168,000

2 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $168,000

2 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $168,000

Nothing has been missed in this beautifully renovated 2 bed, 1 bath home. The key word here is NEW!! The entire electrical system is NEW!! New insulated Windows, New Siding, New HVAC, New water heater, New luxury vinyl plank flooring, New kitchen cabinets W/ New granite countertops. New bathroom W/ New tiled shower. New S/S Stove, microwave, & refrigerator!! Foundation and plumbing have been upgraded!! All of this on a 1/4 acre lot with your own private well on a quiet dead-end street. 3 minutes to Village Park Amphitheater and 5 minutes to Cannonballers stadium and the newly renovated downtown Kannapolis area with restaurants, Craft Breweries, and more!! 1/4 of a mile from the Cabarrus/Rowan County line. What does that mean for you? About $400 a year less in taxes.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

State and Regional News

‘Devastated and heartbroken.’ Girl, 17, and brother, 11, killed in wreck on dark NC road

  • Updated

Family and friends are mourning a 17-year-old girl and her 11-year-old brother who died in a collision at a dark, rural intersection south of Monroe on Saturday night. Alexandra Ruiz Diaz and her brother, Luis Miguel Geronimo Diaz, were killed in the wreck, according to a GoFundMe page that has raised several thousand dollars for their funerals before an anonymous donor on Tuesday paid for the ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts