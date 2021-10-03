2 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $168,000

Nothing has been missed in this beautifully renovated 2 bed, 1 bath home. The key word here is NEW!! The entire electrical system is NEW!! New insulated Windows, New Siding, New HVAC, New water heater, New luxury vinyl plank flooring, New kitchen cabinets W/ New granite countertops. New bathroom W/ New tiled shower. New S/S Stove, microwave, & refrigerator!! Foundation and plumbing have been upgraded!! All of this on a 1/4 acre lot with your own private well on a quiet dead-end street. 3 minutes to Village Park Amphitheater and 5 minutes to Cannonballers stadium and the newly renovated downtown Kannapolis area with restaurants, Craft Breweries, and more!! 1/4 of a mile from the Cabarrus/Rowan County line. What does that mean for you? About $400 a year less in taxes.