2 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $169,900

City Center District - Kannapolis. PRIME LOCATION. Right in the heart of the Research Campus, near the new Cannon Ballers Stadium, the Research Campus and downtown shops/restaurants. This home has most recently been used as a rental property, however, the possibilities in this great location are endless - residential, rental property, small business, nail salon, hair salon, etc. Per sellers, the water heater and heating/air were replaced in 2019. Property values are on the rise in this fast-growing part of North Carolina.