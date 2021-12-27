2 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $185,000

This beautifully renovated home offers 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, new luxury vinyl plank and re-finished hardwood floors, family room with a fire place, a large remodeled kitchen with new cabinets, new Stainless Steel Appliances that convey, a separate large mud/laundry room, new windows, new roof, new storm doors and large 6'x18' front porch with a nice large back yard. Well pipe of the left side of the house was left in case a buyer would want to install a hand pump for a second water source.