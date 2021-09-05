 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $189,900

VACANT! Cute two bedroom home with one car detached garage in great Kannapolis location close to all! Open living room to kitchen with SS range and dishwasher. Two very spacious bedrooms with great closet space. Bathroom is open to kitchen and bedroom. Fenced in backyard is private and great space for weekend BBQs. Detached one car garage has extra storage as well. Take a tour today! Tour today!

