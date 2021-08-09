 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $189,900

2 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $189,900

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $189,900

Welcome home to this charming bungalow with craftsman style influence throughout! Located minutes from the new Cannon Ballers Stadium, and beautiful downtown Kannapolis, you will be thrilled with all this house has to offer, starting with a large rocking chair ready front porch! Beautifully refinished hardwood floors, coffered ceilings, and excessive moulding throughout make this home so special. Two spacious bedrooms with plenty of natural sunlight. The oversized three car garage is a car lovers dream, perfect for a collector! Workshop space and a rolling door on both sides of the first bay allowing for maximum flexibility, and the fully fenced in backyard is just waiting for a vegetable garden. The back deck is perfect for entertaining! This home won't last long!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $243,000

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $243,000

Come make this one owner, charming 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome your own. Conveniently located close to everything Concord and Harrisburg ha…

3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $96,900

3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $96,900

  • Updated

3 bedroom, 2 bath doublewide located on a little over an acre (1.03) in Rowan County. This home offers a split bedroom floor plan, spacious ki…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts