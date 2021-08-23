2 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $199,900

Charming home situated right in the heart of Kannapolis and within walking distance of A.L. Brown H.S. This home is quite the beauty with all New Flooring throughout, Kitchen Cabinets, Tile backsplash, High End Appliances, Granite Countertops, all New Windows, New HVAC, Master Bath has gorgeous Porcelain Tile Shower and Floor, Master Bedroom has its very own walk out patio to enjoy those evenings under the stars. Everything in this home is NEW!! New Electrical throughout entire home as well as New Electrical Panel. Must See this home to appreciate all the details.