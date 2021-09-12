2 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $204,900

Prime location! Great home in the heart of Kannapolis with .28 acre lot. Within walking distance to newly redeveloped down town Kannapolis, Cannon Ballers stadium, shopping and restaurants. Upgrades include newly painted, wood floors refinished, new linoleum in kitchen and bath, some new light fixtures, power washed, new door leading to large deck. Ceiling fans. Primary bedroom has 2 closets. Lovely fenced back yard (just needs new gate) with mature shade trees. 1 car garage and storage building. Excellent investment/rental property. Zoned CC but has been used as a residence.