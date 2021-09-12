 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $204,900

2 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $204,900

2 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $204,900

Prime location! Great home in the heart of Kannapolis with .28 acre lot. Within walking distance to newly redeveloped down town Kannapolis, Cannon Ballers stadium, shopping and restaurants. Upgrades include newly painted, wood floors refinished, new linoleum in kitchen and bath, some new light fixtures, power washed, new door leading to large deck. Ceiling fans. Primary bedroom has 2 closets. Lovely fenced back yard (just needs new gate) with mature shade trees. 1 car garage and storage building. Excellent investment/rental property. Zoned CC but has been used as a residence.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts